Franco-German paper circulated during talks in Prague under Czech EU presidency (Photo: czech-presidency.consilium.europa.eu)

Paris and Berlin pledge Russia sanctions, but not visa ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Germany have promised further economic sanctions on Russia in future, while urging more hawkish EU member states to drop calls for a ban on Russian tourists.

"Equally important is that we sustain and broaden our sanctions against the Russian political, military, and economic elites," Paris and Berlin said in an informal paper sent to member states during talks in Prague on Tuesday (30 August) and Wednesday.

"We will also continue to strategically target the Russian eco...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

