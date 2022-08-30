Paris and Berlin pledge Russia sanctions, but not visa ban

France and Germany have promised further economic sanctions on Russia in future, while urging more hawkish EU member states to drop calls for a ban on Russian tourists.

"Equally important is that we sustain and broaden our sanctions against the Russian political, military, and economic elites," Paris and Berlin said in an informal paper sent to member states during talks in Prague on Tuesday (30 August) and Wednesday.

"We will also continue to strategically target the Russian eco...