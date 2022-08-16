Ad
German chancellor Olaf Scholz: 'We should not make it more complicated [for Russians] to leave the country,' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany rejects visa ban for Russian tourists

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

It is important to "remember the many refugees who have fled Russia are disagreeing with the Russian regime" German chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Nordic summit in Oslo on Monday (15 August), as the debate over EU visa bans for Russian citizens in Europe remains unresolved between EU leaders.

In the past week Lithuania and Estonia — Baltic EU member states bordering Russia — have already suspended tourist visas to Russians. Finlan...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

