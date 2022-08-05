Putin must lose Ukraine war, Nato chief says

Russian president Vladimir Putin would be more likely to wage war against Nato if he won in Ukraine, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has warned.
"A world where the lesson for Putin is that he gets what he wants by using military force is also a more dangerous world for us," Stoltenberg said in a speech at a political event in Utøya, Norway, on Thursday (4 August).
"If Russia wins this war, he [Putin] will have confirmati...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
