EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions

EU governments agreed on Tuesday (26 July) to a watered-down emergency plan to curb gas demand, as they brace themselves for further cuts in supplies by Russia.

The EU Commission proposed to member states to save gas and store it for the winter, fearing that Russia will completely cut Europe off in retaliation for sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Energy ministers at a council meeting approved the proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas use by 15 pe...