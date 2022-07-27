Ad
euobserver
Austria’s minister Leonore Gewessler (l), Roberto Cingolani from Italy, Germany’s climate minister Robert Habeck, and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson at the council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU governments agreed on Tuesday (26 July) to a watered-down emergency plan to curb gas demand, as they brace themselves for further cuts in supplies by Russia.

The EU Commission proposed to member states to save gas and store it for the winter, fearing that Russia will completely cut Europe off in retaliation for sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Energy ministers at a council meeting approved the proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas use by 15 pe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Europe sees Russian gas flows restart, amid winter fears
Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia
EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan
Austria’s minister Leonore Gewessler (l), Roberto Cingolani from Italy, Germany’s climate minister Robert Habeck, and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson at the council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections