Work insecurity: the high cost of ultra-fast grocery deliveries

'Everything you need, just a click away' (and a maximum 30 minutes wait on your sofa). The advertising claim is well known, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Among other major processes of change, the pandemic impacted on people's consumption patterns. Forced to spend long periods of time at home and to social distance from others, people began to work remotely, order more food from home, buy more items online, or do their grocery shopping through a mobile app.
I...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.