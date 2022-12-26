Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

In the wake of the largest corruption scandal to hit the European Parliament in over a decade, its president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" after Belgian police found bags of cash at the home of vice-president Eva Kaili.

But the parliament, and especially its Bureau, has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs and assistants can get away with almost anything.

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo alluded to such after fo...