The Bureau in Strasbourg in December. (Photo: @ European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In the wake of the largest corruption scandal to hit the European Parliament in over a decade, its president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" after Belgian police found bags of cash at the home of vice-president Eva Kaili.

But the parliament, and especially its Bureau, has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs and assistants can get away with almost anything.

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo alluded to such after fo...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

