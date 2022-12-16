Ad
euobserver
It would be a slap in the face of the 1.1 million EU citizens that signed the official European citizen initiative 'Save Bees and Farmers initiative' (Photo: Dearbhlaith Larkin & Felipe Guapo, Carolan Lab Research Group, Maynooth University, Ireland)

The not-so-soft killing of the EU's Farm to Fork strategy

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Hans van Scharen and Helmut Burtscher-Schaden, Brussels,

When it comes to European politics one could say the spirit of George Orwell is in Brussels these days.

An NGO — or front-group — called "Fight Impunity" is at the heart of one of the biggest corruption scandals in the history of the European Parliament.

And on Monday (19 December) the European Council is about to softly kill the main legislative part of the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

'Without pesticide reduction, we'll have a food crisis in Europe'
EU countries stall new pesticide rules, blame Ukraine war
Big Agri's lies: green EU farming not to blame for food insecurity
It would be a slap in the face of the 1.1 million EU citizens that signed the official European citizen initiative 'Save Bees and Farmers initiative' (Photo: Dearbhlaith Larkin & Felipe Guapo, Carolan Lab Research Group, Maynooth University, Ireland)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections