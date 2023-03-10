Swedish doctors and nurses' battle for proper rest breaks

Swedish healthcare workers have finally managed to win the right to enough rest between shifts, after the European Commission criticised the country for not conforming to the European Working Time Directive — but will have to wait and see if the commission agrees with the changes.
The commission criticised Sweden in July 2021, after a complaint they received about the conformity between the directive and a collective bargaining agreement. The matter primarily concerned healthcare worke...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Fayme Alm is a journalist covering working life, integration and sustainability in Scandinavia and how decisions made by EU affect the Nordic countries.
Fayme Alm is a journalist covering working life, integration and sustainability in Scandinavia and how decisions made by EU affect the Nordic countries.