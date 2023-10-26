Ad
euobserver
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell addressed leaders on Thursday (Photo: European Union)

EU's Global Gateway meeting slammed as 'business as usual'

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

This week, the EU Commission yet again invited leaders from the so-called 'Global South' to Brussels to promote its Global Gateway following years of unclarity and underperformance.

"This is truly a credibility test," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell at the end of the two-day event on Thursday (26 October). "Last year, I said that in 2023, we will need to over-deliver instead of over-promise. We need to promise less and deliver more."

The plan was launched in 2021 as an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

What does the global debt crisis mean for the EU Global Gateway?
Scepticism in Africa about the EU's green connectivity plan
Three problems with the EU's 'Global Gateway' to Africa
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell addressed leaders on Thursday (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections