EU civil servants call for Israel arms embargo, as dissent grows

More than 1,500 EU civil servants have signed a letter warning the bloc's leaders of their legal obligation to contribute to peace, protect human rights — including the rights of children — and to ensure the application of international law in Gaza, in a sign of growing internal anger and dissent within the Brussels' institutions over the bloc's policy.

