The Berlaymont HQ of the EU Commission, projecting the Israeli flag on 8 October 2023 in solidarity against the Hamas attack (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Exclusive

EU civil servants call for Israel arms embargo, as dissent grows

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

More than 1,500 EU civil servants have signed a letter warning the bloc's leaders of their legal obligation to contribute to peace, protect human rights — including the rights of children — and to ensure the application of international law in Gaza, in a sign of growing internal anger and dissent within the Brussels' institutions over the bloc's policy.

"As EU staff and EU citizens, we expect the EU leadership to lead by example and abide by the Treaty on the European Union", said the l...

