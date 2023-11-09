Ad
A protestor outside Downing Street in London. 'Expression that persuades, encourages or demands action on the part of a government is not a crime, no matter how offensive to some' (Photo: Alisdare Hickson)

Peaceful Israel/Gaza protests are not 'national security' threat

by Julia Hall, Buffalo/London,

Speaking out against injustice or joining a solidarity march are some of the few tools we — as peoples around the world — have available to try and effect change. Without the right to publicly and peacefully protest — to share messages on social media, write letters and sign petitions — people are silenced.

And yet, over the last month, moves by several European governments to curb expression and protest in response to the unprecedented violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian T...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Julia Hall is Amnesty International's expert on counter-terrorism and human rights in Europe

