Ad
euobserver
No one would deny that wolves periodically kill farm animals — but the political attention that these large carnivores receive is disproportionate to the damage they cause (Photo: Darren Welsh)

The farming lobby vs Europe's wolves

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Joanna Swabe, Brussels,

Over the past few years, farming and hunting organisations have waged an unrelenting vendetta against the wolf, which culminated in the European Commission's 180-degree policy U-turn. In late 2023, the commission delivered a controversial proposal — with no discernible scientific basis — to lower the protection status of the wolf under the Bern Convention.

This proposed change is a necessary precursor for these special interest lobbyists to attain their true holy grail: the amendment o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Joanna Swabe is senior director of public affairs at Humane Society International/Europe

Related articles

Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU is.
Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge
Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target
No one would deny that wolves periodically kill farm animals — but the political attention that these large carnivores receive is disproportionate to the damage they cause (Photo: Darren Welsh)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Joanna Swabe is senior director of public affairs at Humane Society International/Europe

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections