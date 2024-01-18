Ad
euobserver
Fossil-fuel subsidies are notably high in Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Hungary, and Malta (Photo: Unsplash)

EU experts urge total fossil-fuel subsidy phase-out

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU climate advisory board, an independent scientific body, on Thursday (18 January) urged phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies and concluding the Green Deal pending files, to ensure the bloc's 2030 targets are met.

"Reaching climate neutrality by 2050 is a race against the clock, and we cannot afford to lean back now," said the chair of the advisory board, Ottmar Edenhofer.

"To stay on track, we need to make sure actions today are in line with our long-term goals."

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

