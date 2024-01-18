EU experts urge total fossil-fuel subsidy phase-out

The EU climate advisory board, an independent scientific body, on Thursday (18 January) urged phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies and concluding the Green Deal pending files, to ensure the bloc's 2030 targets are met.

"Reaching climate neutrality by 2050 is a race against the clock, and we cannot afford to lean back now," said the chair of the advisory board, Ottmar Edenhofer.

"To stay on track, we need to make sure actions today are in line with our long-term goals."

The list...