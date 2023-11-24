Strikes across Europe squeeze Amazon on 'Black Friday'

Every year, on the fourth Friday of November, the American concept of 'Black Friday' kicks off the Christmas shopping season all around the world, offering discounts on a wide range of products.
But since 2020, Black Friday has taken on a different kind of blackness for companies like Amazon — it's also the start of several days of action against the world's biggest online retailer.
On this year's Black Friday (24 November), st...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.