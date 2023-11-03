How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism

The far-left and the far-right have been on the rise in Europe since the Great Recession of 2008. Much has been blamed for this.
Growth has been sluggish in the EU since the crisis. Globalisation and free trade have made life less secure for both the working and middle classes.
Unemployment is now structurally higher than before in many regions, especially in the southern member states and many rural areas, and socia...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
