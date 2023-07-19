Ad
euobserver
For many, a bad-but-soon peace is preferable to a noble-but-long military confrontation (Photo: Markus Spiske)

A Ukraine land-for-peace deal should be off the table

Ukraine
Opinion
by Andreas Umland, Stockholm,

Many observers around the world are annoyed by Kyiv's intransigence vis-à-vis Moscow. Ukrainian stubbornness regarding Russia's territorial gains is so inflexible that it appears unworthy of full support.

To many politicians and diplomats this east European confrontation is of only secondary importance. This leads them to argue that their government's financial, military, and political investment in Ukraine's defence, security, and infrastructure should be limited or even stopped.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andreas Umland is an analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI). This article was written as part of an SCEEUS project on various obstacles to Russian-Ukrainian peace.

Related articles

What we learned so far from a short-lived mutiny in Russia
Ukraine's military advantage? How quick it treats its wounded
How EU can push China to live up to its 2013 guarantees to Ukraine
How the arms industry wins whether Ukraine wins or loses
For many, a bad-but-soon peace is preferable to a noble-but-long military confrontation (Photo: Markus Spiske)

Tags

UkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Andreas Umland is an analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI). This article was written as part of an SCEEUS project on various obstacles to Russian-Ukrainian peace.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections