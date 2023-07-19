A Ukraine land-for-peace deal should be off the table

Many observers around the world are annoyed by Kyiv's intransigence vis-à-vis Moscow. Ukrainian stubbornness regarding Russia's territorial gains is so inflexible that it appears unworthy of full support.
To many politicians and diplomats this east European confrontation is of only secondary importance. This leads them to argue that their government's financial, military, and political investment in Ukraine's defence, security, and infrastructure should be limited or even stopped....
Andreas Umland is an analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI). This article was written as part of an SCEEUS project on various obstacles to Russian-Ukrainian peace.
