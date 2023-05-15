Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub

Detailed plans are taking shape for the EU's new anti-money laundering agency.

It's to have 150 staff in its first year of operation, growing to 300-350 in the subsequent two years, "before reaching probably 400 in cruising regime," the European Commission said in a memo to EU ambassadors dated 10 May and seen by EUobserver.

It'll be housed in a 10,000 square-metre office with a "very large meeting room" at its heart "with a table accommodating at least 50 persons at the front r...