Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub

Detailed plans are taking shape for the EU's new anti-money laundering agency.
It's to have 150 staff in its first year of operation, growing to 300-350 in the subsequent two years, "before reaching probably 400 in cruising regime," the European Commission said in a memo to EU ambassadors dated 10 May and seen by EUobserver.
It'll be housed in a 10,000 square-metre office with a "very large meeting room" at its heart "with a table accommodating at least 50 persons at the front r...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
