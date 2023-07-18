What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?

You are the ambassador of a country accredited to an international organisation, say the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). You have an expensive office in central Vienna, a team of qualified colleagues, a pleasant residence, a limousine and other perks that come with the job. People who don't know diplomacy are convinced that you do a very important job for your government, that you engage in important high-level international politics — which, of course, justifies...