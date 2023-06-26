Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin last year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Wagner uprising has undermined Russian leader Vladimir Putin at home and abroad, EU foreign ministers said on Monday (26 June).

"The monster that Putin created, with Wagner, the monster is biting him now, the monster is acting against its creator," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said at their meeting in Luxembourg.

"The [Russian] political system is showing frailties and military power is cracking," he said.

The uprising gave Ukraine "momentum" on the battlefi...

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian president Vladimir Putin last year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

