EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'

The Wagner uprising has undermined Russian leader Vladimir Putin at home and abroad, EU foreign ministers said on Monday (26 June).

"The monster that Putin created, with Wagner, the monster is biting him now, the monster is acting against its creator," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said at their meeting in Luxembourg.

"The [Russian] political system is showing frailties and military power is cracking," he said.

The uprising gave Ukraine "momentum" on the battlefi...