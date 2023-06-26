Catch 22: sustainability vs viability for 'green' fishing

Dutch fisherman Hans Tanis has his fears. He has been fishing for flatfish in the North Sea for 12 years with his vessel GO-37, located in fishing town Stellendam in the Netherlands. "My cousin and I are the sixth generation running this business."

Tanis has two young sons who already like to exclaim how they will follow in their fathers' footsteps. However, when asked whether he would see his sons taking over, his answer is tinged with concern. "Right now, I would prefer them to pur...