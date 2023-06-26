Ad
euobserver
The fishing vessel GO-37, in harbour of fishing town Stellendam in the Netherlands (Photo: Peter Geluk)

Feature

Catch 22: sustainability vs viability for 'green' fishing

Green Economy
by Suzanna de Vries and Karlijn Stenvers, Gothenburg/Leipzig/Paris,
The fishing vessel GO-37, in harbour of fishing town Stellendam in the Netherlands (Photo: Peter Geluk)

Dutch fisherman Hans Tanis has his fears. He has been fishing for flatfish in the North Sea for 12 years with his vessel GO-37, located in fishing town Stellendam in the Netherlands. "My cousin and I are the sixth generation running this business."

Tanis has two young sons who already like to exclaim how they will follow in their fathers' footsteps. However, when asked whether he would see his sons taking over, his answer is tinged with concern. "Right now, I would prefer them to pur...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Suzanna de Vries and Karlijn Stenvers are freelance investigative journalists. This article is part of Crossborder Journalism Campus, an Erasmus+ project of the University of Gothenburg, Leipzig University and Centre de Formation des Journalistes in Paris.

euobserver

