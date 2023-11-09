Ad
Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński (l) has in the past claimed refugees from the Middle East could bring diseases and parasites to Poland (Photo: pis.org)

Four Polish MEPs stripped of immunity over migrant-hate clip

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of four rightwing Polish MEPs over allegedly inciting hatred against Muslim immigrants during a municipal electoral campaign in 2018.

The vote, on Thursday (9 November), stripped the parliamentary immunity of Patryk Jaki, Tomasz Piotr Poręba, Beata Mazurek, and Beata Kempa.

Poręba and Mazurek hail from the rulling Polish nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which has drummed up fear

Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński (l) has in the past claimed refugees from the Middle East could bring diseases and parasites to Poland (Photo: pis.org)

