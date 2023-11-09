Four Polish MEPs stripped of immunity over migrant-hate clip

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of four rightwing Polish MEPs over allegedly inciting hatred against Muslim immigrants during a municipal electoral campaign in 2018.
The vote, on Thursday (9 November), stripped the parliamentary immunity of Patryk Jaki, Tomasz Piotr Poręba, Beata Mazurek, and Beata Kempa.
Poręba and Mazurek hail from the rulling Polish nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which has drummed up fear Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.