Ad
euobserver
'These facilities will initially be able to take in up to 3,000 people," said Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Italian government)

EU unclear on legality of Italy-Albania deal to offshore asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU asylum laws do not apply on vessels operating in international waters, the European Commission said on Tuesday (7 November) in response to questions on the legality of a fresh Italian deal to offshore asylum to Albania.

The reaction from the European Commission comes amid speculation over the legality of the Italian deal, given Rome's plan to disembark to non-EU Albania migrants rescued on the high sea in the Mediterranean.

"There needs to be a differentiation between the situ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EP lawyers back EU plans for migrant centres in Africa
UN offers to help EU's migrant 'disembarkation' plan
Austria-UK deal to offshore asylum not possible, says EU
'These facilities will initially be able to take in up to 3,000 people," said Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Italian government)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections