Ad
euobserver
Greece will shrink and grow older in the next decades, while it must find a new economic model out of the international lifeline (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Analysis

Greece facing post-bailout challenges

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Thursday, 21 June, is the longest day of the year - and it probably will be for Greece and eurozone ministers, as they try to reach an agreement on the end of the Greek bailout, and lay out a path for the years ahead.

"Serious talks" were going on until the last hours ahead of the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, a senior EU source said.\n \nThe official said that creditor institutions - the European Commission, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and International...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Tear gas bodes ill for Macedonia name deal
Greece and creditors prepare bailout exit
Debt relief talks mar Greek bailout exit
Greek bailout exit takes shape
Greece will shrink and grow older in the next decades, while it must find a new economic model out of the international lifeline (Photo: Spyros Papaspyropoulos)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections