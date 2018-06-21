Greece facing post-bailout challenges

Thursday, 21 June, is the longest day of the year - and it probably will be for Greece and eurozone ministers, as they try to reach an agreement on the end of the Greek bailout, and lay out a path for the years ahead.

"Serious talks" were going on until the last hours ahead of the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, a senior EU source said.



The official said that creditor institutions - the European Commission, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and International...