Ad
euobserver
The EU wants banks to use a financial tool that helped to cause the subprime mortgage crisis in the US (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs back plan to 'revitalise' complex financial products

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

MEPs have approved, with some modifications, a European Commission's plan to stimulate the use a controversial financial tool that helped to cause the 2008 financial crisis in the United States.

The European Parliament's economic affairs committee decided on Thursday (8 December) to back the commission's proposal to "revitalise" the securitisation market - the repackaging of loans, mortgages, or other contractual debts, and then selling off the risk on those loans.

The tools beca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU endorses controversial finance tool
MEPs wary of small print in EU securitisation bill
Hill: Capital Markets Union will not swing UK referendum
EU public lacks voice on banking laws
The EU wants banks to use a financial tool that helped to cause the subprime mortgage crisis in the US (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections