Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (l) unveiling a portrait of Jose Manuel Barroso (r).

Analysis

Juncker's Barrosogate response is too little, too late

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will ask his team to consider tightening the rules on former members’ conduct during a college meeting next week (16 November).

But the move already seems unlikely to calm a four-month long row over the handling of his predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso, who landed a top job with US investment bank Goldman Sachs last July.

Juncker wants the college to double the spell during which commission ex-bosses have to seek permission for po...

EU PoliticalAnalysis

EU PoliticalAnalysis
