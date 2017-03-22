EU and Japan to protect world order through free trade

EU and Japanese leaders committed on Tuesday (21 March) to conclude a trade deal "as soon as possible" in an effort to defend a world order disrupted by the new US administration.

"We remain united by our common values of liberal democracy and the rule of law as the core principles of the rules-based international order," European Council president Donald Tusk said before meeting Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.

He noted that Japan and the EU "are tied deeply togeth...