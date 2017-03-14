Ad
euobserver
Mas: "This will not end in Spain. This will end up in Strasbourg - in the heart of Europe" (Photo: iSabadell)

Catalan separatists to bring cause to 'heart of Europe'

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Former Catalan leader Artur Mas was banned on Monday (13 March) from holding public office for two years and fined €36,500 after the Supreme Court of Catalonia found him guilty of disobeying the Spanish Constitutional Court by holding a non-binding referendum on independence in Catalonia in 2014.

Two of his former ministers, Joana Ortega and Irene Rigau, were also found guilty and banned for 21 and 18 months, as well as fined €30,000 and €24,000, respectively.

The three separatist...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Catalonia seeks EU support for secession vote
Catalan parliament backs independence vote
Statehood is Catalonia's 'only option'
Mas: "This will not end in Spain. This will end up in Strasbourg - in the heart of Europe" (Photo: iSabadell)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections