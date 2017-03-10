Ad
euobserver
Unity in diversity should be the message coming out of Rome, but divisions are deep among the 27 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU struggles with multi-speed idea

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders in a discussion about the future of Europe after Brexit on Friday (10 March) stressed the need for unity but disagreed over calls for a so-called multi-speed Europe.

The 27 leaders agreed informally on the main elements of declaration to be formally adopted at a summit in Rome on 25 March.

They struggled however to find common ground between countries which want to speed up integration in some areas, and those,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Eastern Europe warns against EU 'disintegration'
EU's big four back 'multi-speed' Europe
Multi-speed Europe is a warning, EU official says
Draft Rome text goes soft on 'multi-speed' EU
Unity in diversity should be the message coming out of Rome, but divisions are deep among the 27 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections