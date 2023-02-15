Ad
Khalifa Stadium in Doha, capital of Qatar, under renovations in 2016. Amnesty International says some 3,000 migrants worked on it daily. The EU-Qatar Friendship Group has now been banned (Photo: jbdodane, Flickr)

MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are scrambling to declare trips paid by states, such as Qatar, in the wake of a corruption scandal that has landed the parliament's former vice-president in pre-trial detention for allegedly accepting bags full of cash.

Among them is Romanian centre-right Cristian Bușoi, who chaired the now banned EU friendship group with Qatar between 2019 and 2021.

His office, in an ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

