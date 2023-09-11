Ad
Google, Facebook's Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft top the list of big lobbying spenders (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Tech companies have increased their lobby power and are now spending some €113m a year to influence EU decision-making, a new study revealed on Tuesday (11 September).

In just two years, the tech industry's lobbying expenditure has increased from €97m to €113m — marking a significant 16.5 percent increase since 2021.

The report...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

