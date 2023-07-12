Ad
Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya at Tuesday's UNSC meeting (Photo: UN Photo/Loey Felipe)

UN meeting urges Russia to respect EU probes on Nord Stream blast

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's latest attack on EU national-level probes into last year's Nord Stream 2 blast fell on largely deaf ears at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday (11 July).

Ambassadors from non-aligned members Ecuador, Ghana, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the UAE voiced confidence in ongoing investigations by Danish, German, and Swedish authorities.

"We await their swift conclusion, the transparent communication of their findings," said the UAE's envoy, Mohamed Issa Abushahab.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

