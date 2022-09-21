Removing CO2 — are member states actually ready?

To keep global warming below 2°C or 1.5°C, carbon dioxide (CO2) must be removed from the atmosphere. This is what almost all climate scenarios say. Emission reductions are the backbone of climate action, but CO2 removal (CDR) plays a role. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls CDR "unavoidable".



The EU climate law determines that CDR will become a central part of EU climate action: from ...