Ad
euobserver
Without quantified targets, national capitals have no idea how much CO2 they want to remove, and by when. The direction of travel is obscure, transparency and accountability are weak (Photo: DerGuy82)

Removing CO2 — are member states actually ready?

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Nils Meyer-Ohlendorf, Berlin,

To keep global warming below 2°C or 1.5°C, carbon dioxide (CO2) must be removed from the atmosphere. This is what almost all climate scenarios say. Emission reductions are the backbone of climate action, but CO2 removal (CDR) plays a role. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls CDR "unavoidable".\n \nThe EU climate law determines that CDR will become a central part of EU climate action: from ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Nils Meyer-Ohlendorf is head of international and European governance at the Ecologic Institute in Berlin.

Related articles

Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique
Is EU making same mistake as US 'carbon-farming' gamble?
Netherlands warns against EU carbon credit sell-off
MEPs raise ambition on EU carbon market reform
Without quantified targets, national capitals have no idea how much CO2 they want to remove, and by when. The direction of travel is obscure, transparency and accountability are weak (Photo: DerGuy82)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Nils Meyer-Ohlendorf is head of international and European governance at the Ecologic Institute in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections