euobserver
FridaysForFuture demonstrated in front of the Berlaymont on Thursday to show their disgust at the EU draft proposal on nuclear and gas (Photo: FridaysForFuture)

EU gas and nuclear rules derided as 'biggest greenwash ever'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Experts and activists have warned the European Commission that including natural gas and nuclear power in its plan for sustainable finance will lead to further greenwashing, split financial markets and undermine the bloc's climate objectives.

The draft proposal, released late on 31 December, would see certain investments in gas and nuclear included in the so-called EU taxonomy, under the category of "transit...



Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

