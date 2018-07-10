Ad
Enforcement of ethics and codes of conduct in the EU parliament is almost non-existent. (Photo: European Parliament)

US Congress has stronger ethics oversight than EU Parliament

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The US Congress has stronger ethics and oversight of lawmakers than their counterparts in the European Parliament.

The findings, among others, were revealed in a report out Tuesday (10 July) by the European branch of Transparency International, an NGO.

Daniel Freund, who authored the report, told reporters in Brussels that unlike MEPs, members of the US congress are banned from holding second or third jobs.

"They are not all...

