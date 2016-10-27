Ad
Belgium's French speakers want more guarantees on the EU-Canada trade pact. (Photo: Die Linke)

Canada's PM cancels EU summit amid Ceta woes

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled a trip to Brussels, as Belgium failed on Wednesday (26 October) to clear internal opposition to the EU-Canada free-trade pact (Ceta).

“Canada remains ready to sign this important agreement whenever the EU is,” a spokesman for Canada’s trade minister Chrystia Freeland told Global News television.

Ceta has been signed by 27 of 28 EU states. But some of the French-speaking entities in Belgium, which have devolved powers to approve...

