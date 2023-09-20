Raw emotion over Spain's sexual consent law at EU meeting

Spain's sexual consent law sparked raw emotions in the European Parliament on Tuesday (19 June), with mike-cuts, screams, and cries of "shame!".

"There is no room for national politics in here," said Polish socialist MEP and chair of the women's rights committee Robert Biedroń ahead of the discussion.

The meeting, with Spain's gender-issues minister Irene Montero, was meant to cover the priorities of the Spanish EU presidency.

And given the heated context, Biedroń warned ...