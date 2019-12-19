Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk in his time as EU Council president (Photo: European Council)

Poland risks leaving EU with new judges law, Tusk warns

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland risked blundering out of the EU with a new gagging law on judges, former EU Council president Donald Tusk and others have warned.

And its rejection of EU energy policy was a form of treason, Tusk added.

Simultaneously, Polish anti-LGBTI mores were making it look even more like a pariah, the European Parliament (EP) indicated.

"We [Poland] are leaving the EU s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Leaders agree 2050 climate neutrality - without Poland
Polish judges under 'political control', watchdog warns
Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years
Donald Tusk in his time as EU Council president (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections