euobserver
'My friend's house was tagged on 1 November. The tag read simply 'Mort aux Juifs" (Death to Jews). It was the only tag on the block, in an unassuming neighbourhood of Strasbourg' (Photo: Alina Bricman)

85 years after the Nazi November pogrom

EU & the World
Opinion
by Alina Bricman, Brussels,

On 13 October, Jewish institutions across the world — community centres, synagogues, welfare offices, elderly homes — had to take additional security precautions. Special advisories were issued, many Jewish schools and kindergartens remained closed.

The occasion? Following its 7 October massacre of more than 1,400 people, Hamas leadership had called for "the entire Islamic Nation to join the Jihad against Israel," and declared Friday t...

EU & the World

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alina Bricman is the director of EU Affairs of B'nai B'rith International and a member of Romania's delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Opinion

Author Bio

Alina Bricman is the director of EU Affairs of B'nai B'rith International and a member of Romania's delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

euobserver

