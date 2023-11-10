The poisoned legacy of Poland's PiS for Tusk — pension reform

The formation of the new Polish government is still ongoing, and it may take until December. But the opposition parties likely to form the governing coalition are already facing scrutiny regarding their election pledges. For many Poles, one of the hottest topics is pensions.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which lowered the retirement age to 60 for women and 65 for men in 2017, and increased the state spending for pensioners over the last eight years by more than 1,000 percent, as Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here