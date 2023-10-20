Diamonds to star in new EU sanctions on Russia

Diamonds are set to star in the EU's 12th round of Russia sanctions, amid concern the Gaza war should not eclipse ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

The Group of Seven (G7) Western allies are poised to announce a Russia-diamond ban "in the very coming days", a European diplomat told press in Brussels on Friday (20 October).

"The system has been ready for a few weeks and now what we're waiting for is the final G7 declaration to put it into words and confirm the will of the G7 to...