Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision

Over the weekend of 13-14 October, the European Free Alliance (EFA), the political party fighting for the right to self-determination, chose Raül Romeva, 52, and Maylis Roßberg, 23, as its leading candidates — the so-called 'Spitzenkandidaten' — for the 2024 EU elections.

Romeva is a Spanish economist and politician who was imprisoned for four years after the 2017 illegal referendum in Catalonia, ...