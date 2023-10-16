Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision

Over the weekend of 13-14 October, the European Free Alliance (EFA), the political party fighting for the right to self-determination, chose Raül Romeva, 52, and Maylis Roßberg, 23, as its leading candidates — the so-called 'Spitzenkandidaten' — for the 2024 EU elections.
Romeva is a Spanish economist and politician who was imprisoned for four years after the 2017 illegal referendum in Catalonia, ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
