EU power reform expands role of the state

After months of bickering, EU countries finally agreed on a series of short-term reforms this week that could drastically change the way the power market operates in the coming years.
The reform was meant as a quick intervention. It took so long to finalise a plan due to a long-running disagreement between French and German negotiators.
While France demanded more leeway to financially support its ageing nuclear fleet, Germany and other member states, including Italy and current ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
