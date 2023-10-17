Europe 'united against terror' after two killed in Brussels

Two Swedish people were shot dead in Brussels on Monday (16 October) by an Islamist gunman, who was "neutralised" on Tuesday morning.

The killing took place on the Boulevard d'Ypres in the north of the city centre at around 7PM, not far from a Euro 2024 Sweden-Belgium football game that was called off.

Police initially told the crowd to stay put and urged everybody to avoid trips to the city centre, prior to evacuating the stadium.

They also raised Brussels' terrorist aler...