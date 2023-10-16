France, Germany face test over EU power market reform

French and German negotiators will attempt to agree on a compromise for the EU electricity market reform during a meeting of energy ministers on Tuesday (17 October).
The reform aims to make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil-fuel prices and shield consumers from price spikes.
Although meant as a rapid response to the energy crisis, the file has become stuck...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.