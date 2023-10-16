Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Sholz have pledged to resolve issues (Photo: Council of the European Union)

France, Germany face test over EU power market reform

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

French and German negotiators will attempt to agree on a compromise for the EU electricity market reform during a meeting of energy ministers on Tuesday (17 October).

The reform aims to make electricity prices less dependent on volatile fossil-fuel prices and shield consumers from price spikes.

Although meant as a rapid response to the energy crisis, the file has become stuck...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Radical energy market reforms need 'more support' from EU members
France seeks 'nuclear alliance' at EU energy meeting
MEPs vote to include nuclear investments under RepowerEU
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Sholz have pledged to resolve issues (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections