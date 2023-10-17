MEPs spar over EU leadership's confused response to Israeli war

A widening political dispute is emerging over the EU's foreign diplomacy powers, as a handful of MEPs call for the resignation of Hungary's EU commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, amid a confused Brussels' response on Israel.

The brewing acrimony centres around the presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament for having skirted the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during their lightning visit last Friday (13 October) to Israel, in the wake of the Hamas massacre in ...