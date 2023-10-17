Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) and European parliament president Roberto Metsola in Israel last Friday, a few days after Hamas massacred civilians in Kfar Azza (Photo: European Union, 2023)

MEPs spar over EU leadership's confused response to Israeli war

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A widening political dispute is emerging over the EU's foreign diplomacy powers, as a handful of MEPs call for the resignation of Hungary's EU commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, amid a confused Brussels' response on Israel.

The brewing acrimony centres around the presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament for having skirted the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during their lightning visit last Friday (13 October) to Israel, in the wake of the Hamas massacre in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'
EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) and European parliament president Roberto Metsola in Israel last Friday, a few days after Hamas massacred civilians in Kfar Azza (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections