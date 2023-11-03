Ad
euobserver
Tepid growth is starting to affect the European automotive industry with major job cuts announced in recent weeks by Volkswagen among others (Photo: Automotive Rhythms)

Eurozone unemployment rises as interest rates start to bite

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Unemployment in the eurozone has unexpectedly risen to 6.5 percent as the effects of higher interest rates are beginning to drag down the economy.

According to figures published by the bloc's statistics arm Eurostat on Friday (3 November), unemployment rose by 69,000 in September, compared to the previous month, to 11 million across eurozone member countries.

Late last week, the European Central Bank refrained from hiking rates again, and this week, ahead of Friday's jobs data, ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Tepid growth is starting to affect the European automotive industry with major job cuts announced in recent weeks by Volkswagen among others (Photo: Automotive Rhythms)

Green Economy

euobserver

