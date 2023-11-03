Eurozone unemployment rises as interest rates start to bite

Unemployment in the eurozone has unexpectedly risen to 6.5 percent as the effects of higher interest rates are beginning to drag down the economy.

According to figures published by the bloc's statistics arm Eurostat on Friday (3 November), unemployment rose by 69,000 in September, compared to the previous month, to 11 million across eurozone member countries.

Late last week, the European Central Bank refrained from hiking rates again, and this week, ahead of Friday's jobs data, ...