Seven out of ten individuals in prostitution are migrant women (Photo: Flickr)

Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Prostitution is not work. That, in a nutshell, was the position adopted by MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday (14 September).

The European Parliament backed a report calling on the European Commission to draw up common guidelines to guarantee fundamental rights for people in prostitution — with 234 votes in favour, 175 against, and 122 abstentions.

They also urged EU mem...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

