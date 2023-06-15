Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen committed to reducing reporting requirements on businesses by 25 percent to boost competitiveness in the face of the US competition (Photo: European Commission)

EU to let companies self-police on green and social rules

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Last Friday (9 June), the European Commission published a draft set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules.

The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) will cover 50.000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on twelve standards.

These include workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay, the impact on the environment, water, local communities and biodiversity transition plans.

"We intend to ado...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

The 'BlackRock exemption' has no place in the EU's due diligence directive
Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law
EU's most sustainable islands are Danish 'Sunshine Islands'
Ursula von der Leyen committed to reducing reporting requirements on businesses by 25 percent to boost competitiveness in the face of the US competition (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections