EU to let companies self-police on green and social rules

Last Friday (9 June), the European Commission published a draft set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules.

The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) will cover 50.000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on twelve standards.

These include workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay, the impact on the environment, water, local communities and biodiversity transition plans.

