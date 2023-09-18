Spain's EU-language bid and UN summit This WEEK

EU ministers in charge of European affairs will gather in Brussels on Tuesday (19 October) to prepare for the next summit of EU leaders in October. They will also discuss the latest European Commission's rule-of-law report.

Spain, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has put a debate on the agenda over its official request to make Catalan, Basque, and Galician into official EU languages.

If successful, such a decision would help prime minister Pedro Sánchez to secur...