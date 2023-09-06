2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'

With the social-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the 2021-27 Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF), the motorhouse behind the actions of the European Union, finds itself in a perfect storm.

If we imagine the negotiations of every annual EU budget like a plane in distress in a perfect storm, the EU budget for next year is no exception. Where will we end up in 2024?

The European Commission says circumstances are difficult, but eve...